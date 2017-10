9th Circ. Asked To Rethink UPS, FedEx Antitrust Ruling

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Business owners and a group of antitrust law professors have asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a recent split ruling snuffing out claims that package shipping giants UPS and FedEx suppressed competition by refusing to deal with third-party consultants that snagged discounted shipping rates for companies.



The business owners and the group of antitrust law professors filed separate amicus curiae briefs on Tuesday urging the Ninth Circuit to take a second look at a divided three-judge panel’s August ruling affirming summary judgment wins for United Parcel...

