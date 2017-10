CFTC Says 3 Men Raised $3.1M In Commodity Pool Fraud

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that it has sued three men in California federal court over an alleged fraud that took in more than $3.1 million from dozens of investors in two commodity pools, accusing the men of fraudulent solicitation, misappropriation, fabricating records and other misconduct.



The CFTC's complaint, which was filed Oct. 2, alleges multiple violations of the Commodity Exchange Act and agency regulations against Scott Allensworth, his company E-Slate Inc., Robert J. Fusco and David Weddle. The agency said it has...

To view the full article, register now.