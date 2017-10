Campbell-Ewald Cuts Need For Class Cert. Bid In TCPA Row

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Wednesday rejected an early request for class certification in a suit accusing a global medical therapy provider of sending unsolicited junk faxes, ruling that the placeholder motion was unnecessary given the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to endorse individual plaintiff “pick-offs” in its Campbell-Ewald decision.



RJF Chiropractic Center Inc. filed a preliminary motion for class certification on Dec. 14, the same day it lodged a complaint alleging that BSN Medical Inc. had violated the Junk Fax Prevention Act, which amended the...

