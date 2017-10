SEC Hits Mexican Homebuilder Ex-Execs With Fraud Claims

Law360, Los Angeles (October 11, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday accused four former senior officers with Mexican housing giant Homex of playing a role in a covering up a multibillion-dollar scheme to show the company built and sold tens of thousands of homes that never existed.



Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV previously agreed to a five-year ban from U.S. stock markets to settle claims that it overstated revenues by $3.3 billion over three years. But SEC enforcers are now hurling financial fraud charges at ex-CEO Gerardo de Nicolás Gutiérrez,...

