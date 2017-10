Top Mass. Court Rules Dechert 'Plainly Negligent' In $2M Suit

Law360, Boston (October 11, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts’ highest court on Wednesday revived a seafood company’s $1.8 million malpractice claim against Dechert LLP, ruling that the firm couldn’t escape liability for its “plainly negligent” work by alleging a Tahitian court erred in handling the underlying dispute.



The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts overturned summary judgment that the trial court had granted Dechert in Kiribati Seafood Co. LLC’s suit seeking nearly $1.8 million. The company maintains it lost out on damages over the destruction of a ship because its former lawyers at Dechert didn’t submit...

