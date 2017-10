1st Circ. Won't Rethink Ending Sarepta Securities Suit

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit refused Wednesday to reconsider its August decision upholding the dismissal of a putative securities class action accusing drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. of misleading investors over the possibility of government approval for its muscular dystrophy drug eteplirsen.



The court issued a single-paragraph decision stating the denial of rehearing by the initial panel that shot down the investors’ appeal, as well as the refusal by “a majority of the judges” of the full circuit to take on the case. Tuesday’s refusal leaves intact the August ruling...

