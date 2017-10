Feds Walk Fine Line On Internet Of Things Security, Rep. Says

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Democratic co-chair for the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus said at an “internet of things” event Wednesday that while public-private partnerships should facilitate, rather than mandate, safeguards for connected devices, the federal government will step in when those devices are compromised or malfunction.



Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., was trying to navigate the space between ensuring necessary safeguards and allowing industry the flexibility and speed to meet demands faster than laws and regulations for the internet-connected technology fast encompassing every aspect of modern life, from refrigerators to clothing....

To view the full article, register now.