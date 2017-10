Barclays Urges 9th Circ. Not To Revive Dark Pool Suit

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Barclays Capital Inc. on Wednesday asked the Ninth Circuit not to revive a proposed class action from a broker-dealer that alleges it was misled about the risks of trading on a dark pool, saying that two lower court judges correctly concluded that Great Pacific Securities lacked a legal leg to stand on.



The defendant and its parent, the British financial giant Barclays PLC, said they have managed to win dismissal multiple times, and said that Great Pacific’s appeal represented a “last-ditch effort” to proceed to discovery...

To view the full article, register now.