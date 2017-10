Judge OKs $28.5M Deal To End Cnova Shareholder Action

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a $28.5 million deal settling claims by Cnova shareholders that company executives and directors tanked the e-commerce firm's value by hiding inventory issues and overstating net sales.



U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain signed the proposed agreement, filed last month, which provides a payout to those who purchased ordinary shares of Cnova between Nov. 19, 2014, and Feb. 23, 2016. Class members will recover an estimated $1.13 per share, according to the agreement. Cnova admits no...

