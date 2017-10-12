Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (October 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Fisch Sigler LLP and Farnan LLP roared to the top of the legal lions list this week after a federal judge tossed Samsung's breach of contract lawsuit against their client, Imperium IP Holdings, while Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett PC was hit with a mistrial over its client's testimony in a mesothelioma suit against Johnson & Johnson, landing it on the lambs list.



Legal Lions



A federal judge on Tuesday tossed Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.’s breach of contract suit against Imperium IP Holdings Ltd., saying that the...

