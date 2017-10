Dimension Investor Sues To Block $151M Ultragenyx Merger

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Dimension Therapeutics Inc. shareholder urged a Massachusetts federal court Wednesday to block Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s proposed $151 million acquisition of the company, alleging Dimension withheld material information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is undercutting investors’ share of the profits.



Investor Louis Scarantino claims Dimension omitted material financial information from its solicitation and recommendation statement that it filed with the SEC, in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Additionally, he argues the company should be paying investors more than $6 per...

