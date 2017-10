Sony Beats Bid To Revive NJ Suit Over Exploding TV Fire

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Sony Electronics Inc. maintained its trial victory in a case over a purportedly combustible television Thursday when the New Jersey Appellate Division refused to buy a customer’s contention that a juror held a grudge against him.



The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to William Rumbas, one of the litigants an Atlantic County jury ruled against in a case alleging a defective Sony television burst into flames and destroyed four condominiums. The panel affirmed the trial court’s rejection of Rumbas’ motion for a new trial, finding...

