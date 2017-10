Chicago Hotel Faces ADA Suit Alleging Inaccessibility

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Langham, Chicago was hit with litigation in Illinois federal court Wednesday alleging that parts of its premises, including several bathrooms and the bars in a restaurant, violate Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, denying people with disabilities full access to the five-star hotel’s facilities.



Howard Cohan’s complaint alleges that he frequently travels to Illinois from his Florida home and visited The Langham during an August trip, only to discover that the hotel lacked ADA-required accommodations, leaving him unable to fully enjoy the facilities and amenities because...

