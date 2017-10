Sessions Slams Asylum Process 'Abuses' In Speech

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for reforms of the process by which immigrants can seek asylum in the U.S., describing it as a system filled with “rampant fraud and abuse” during a speech to the U.S. Department of Justice's immigration office Thursday.



Addressing the Executive Office for Immigration Review, which oversees the nation’s immigration courts, Sessions specifically took issue with immigrants’ ability to claim “credible fear” of returning to their home country in order to avoid removal, contending that what was intended by Congress to be...

