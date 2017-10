LendingClub Investors Poised To Win Cert. Over Objections

Law360, San Francisco (October 12, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday said he will likely certify a class of LendingClub Corp. investors who allege the peer-to-peer lending company hid defects in its internal controls before and after its $1 billion initial public offering, over objections from both the company and investors pursuing separate state law claims.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup indicated he was “inclined to certify everything,” but seemed likely to trim the terms, telling LendingClub attorney Victoria Parker of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart Sullivan LLP she’d “raised some good points” about...

