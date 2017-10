'Dr. Jekyll' Pharma Insider Trading Suspect Released Again

Law360, Boston (October 12, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT) -- A Boston judge decided Thursday to release a former pharmaceutical executive accused of insider trading while he awaits trial despite the court's concerns that the defendant’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” tendencies might reappear.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell warned Schultz Chan that the decision — to let him back out of jail on the condition that he make twice weekly appearances at the Massachusetts federal court’s probation office — was “as close to 50-50 as I can get.”



Chan, who faces charges over an insider...

