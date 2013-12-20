Auto Parts Maker Gets Full $5.7M Award Confirmed

By Sophia Morris

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal court Thursday fully confirmed an auto parts manufacturer’s more than $5.7 million arbitration award against a Korean supplier in a trade secrets dispute, following a related ruling by a Singaporean court.

U.S. District Court Judge George Caram Steeh ruled that final judgment could now be entered and the award, confirmed. He ordered erae Automotive Systems Co. Ltd., formerly known as Korea Delphi Automotive Systems Corp., to pay $5,765,401 to Nexteer Automotive Corp., after the Singapore High Court in September dismissed erae’s challenge to...
Case Information

Case Title

Nexteer Automotive Corporation v. Korea Delphi Automotive Systems Corporation


Case Number

2:13-cv-15189

Court

Michigan Eastern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

George Caram Steeh

Date Filed

December 20, 2013

