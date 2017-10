Investors Want $152M In Libor Settlements Approved

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Exchange-based investors told a New York federal judge on Wednesday that they want approval of $151.9 million in settlements reached with several banks in multidistrict litigation that alleges a sprawling scheme to manipulate the London Interbank Offered Rate benchmark.



The investors sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, seeking permission to file a motion for preliminary approval of separate settlement agreements inked with Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc., Barclays PLC and HSBC PLC. They said in a memorandum supporting the expected motion that...

