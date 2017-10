Arent Fox IP Litigation Duo Joins Crowell & Moring In SF

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has hired two Arent Fox LLP intellectual property litigators for its litigation group in San Francisco, bolstering the firm’s ability to serve clients in high-stakes disputes involving technology innovation, Crowell & Moring said Thursday.



Partners Arthur S. Beeman and Joel T. Muchmore are joining Crowell & Moring after representing clients in high-profile commercial disputes over intellectual property rights and trade secrets at Arent Fox. Beeman said he moved to Crowell & Moring, because it has a strong reputation and history of offering...

