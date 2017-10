API Says BLM Flaring Rule Twists Definition Of ‘Waste’

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Institute told a Wyoming federal court Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management’s rule aimed at limiting the venting and flaring of methane from drilling operations on federal and tribal lands relied heavily on a warped and radical definition of “waste.”



API said the BLM’s venting and flaring rule that targets emissions as “waste” changes the definition of the term from one backed by economics to an expanded meaning that actually regulates air quality. The change in definition would not only hurt operators,...

To view the full article, register now.