Class Fights Objections To $740M Takata Air Bag Deals

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Class counsel representing Toyota, Subaru, Mazda and BMW owners suing the automakers for installing dangerously defective Takata Corp. air bags urged a Florida federal court Wednesday to ignore objectors and finalize settlements worth $740 million.



The 30 objections constitute only “an infinitesimal .00000002%” of the four classes, which have nearly 20 million people, the omnibus response to the objectors said. The settlements are “fundamentally sound,” with any downfalls being the standard result of having to compromise during negotiations, the attorneys said.



Under the terms of the...

