VA To Pay $1M For Claim It Missed Vet’s Post-Op Diagnosis

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government agreed to pay $1 million to resolve a suit accusing two U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals of providing negligent post-operative care that caused a man’s serious injuries and required corrective surgeries, according to documents filed Tuesday in Illinois federal court.



After the parties agreed to settle the case, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly on Wednesday dismissed with prejudice the suit filed by Ronald Domino accusing medical staff at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital...

