Learning From DOJ’s Parker Hannifin Merger Challenge

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT) -- On Sept. 26, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corporation’s consummated acquisition of Clarcor Inc., a transaction that was reported to the DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and for which the HSR waiting period had expired.



The complaint alleges that the merger substantially lessened competition and created a monopoly in markets for aviation fuel filtration products in the United States, and seeks divestiture of either Parker’s or Clarcor’s aviation fuel filtration assets.



From the DOJ’s complaint...

To view the full article, register now.