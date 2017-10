Ex-Army Manager, Biz Owners Get Prison For Humvee Scheme

Law360, Philadelphia (October 12, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Michigan former Army manager received 46 months in prison from a Pennsylvania federal judge Thursday for his role in a kickback and tax evasion scheme involving a part manufactured for Humvees, the day after the owners of a Pennsylvania company that made the part also received prison time.



U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab in Pittsburgh also ordered Anthony Shaw, 55, who worked for the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command, to pay a $100,000 fine in addition to the prison time.



The previous day, Judge...

