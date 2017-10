Howard Hughes Corp. Wins Coverage For Sandy Damage

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate court reversed a trial court Thursday to find XL Insurance America Inc. must cover a share of up to $50 million in damage to Howard Hughes Corp. properties from Superstorm Sandy, saying the lower court had interpreted a policy limit as an exclusion.



The Appellate Division panel found the endorsement at issue was intended to cap storm surge damages at $50 million, not exclude them entirely.



“To find otherwise would render other policy provisions, such as the endorsement, superfluous,” the panel said...

To view the full article, register now.