Ex-ArthroCare CEO Can't Undo $750M Fraud Conviction

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied a former ArthroCare Corp. CEO’s attempt to overturn his conviction after a second jury found him guilty of cheating investors out of roughly $750 million by inflating sales and revenue numbers.



The court rejected Michael Baker’s claim in his motion for a judgment of acquittal that the government hadn’t made its case against him and ruled that he could be convicted without evidence that he had personally obtained property from his alleged wire fraud.



“Although Baker makes a broad statement the...

