Doors Open For Russia Bank Trustee In NYC Embezzle Probe

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The trustee for an insolvent Russian bank investigating a purported link between funds embezzled by the bank’s former president and New York City real estate purchases won a bankruptcy court fight Thursday with the property buyers over the right to look deeper into past transactions.



Russia’s Deposit Insurance Agency, which took over as the trustee for Vneshprombank Ltd. after the Russian government declared it insolvent, defeated efforts to quash subpoenas for financial documents the trustee believes may tie funds embezzled by the bank’s now-convicted former president,...

