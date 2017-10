9th Circ. Urged Not To Rethink Ruling On Coach’s Prayer

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington state school district on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to hold fast to its ruling saying that a high school had the right to stop a former football coach from praying on the field after games, hitting back at claims that the ruling stomped on the First Amendment.



In its opposition to Joseph Kennedy’s rehearing petition, the Bremerton School District argued that the ruling aligned with precedent set by both the appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court, adding that the ruling did not,...

To view the full article, register now.