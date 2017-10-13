GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT) -- The European Union decided to set up a prosecutor's office for cross-border crimes, business groups argued in support of a Ninth Circuit challenge to the National Labor Relations Board's decision allowing workers access to company email systems for union business invites and longtime Fox News general counsel Dianne Brand took a voluntary leave from her job amid harassment woes. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed last week.



EU Will Establish Prosecutor's Office to Fight Fraud



Nearly two...

