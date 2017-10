Del. Justices Nix Revival Of $1B iHeartMedia Debt Suit

Law360, Wilmington (October 12, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court refused Thursday to revive an investor's derivative claim that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' directors breached their duty to the company by failing to seek repayment of $1 billion in debts owed by majority owner iHeartMedia.



Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr., writing for the three-justice panel that heard arguments Wednesday, affirmed a Nov. 29, 2016, Chancery Court dismissal of a suit filed by GAMCO Asset Management Inc. over alleged CCOH failures to meet its duty to the company or minority investors.



The Supreme Court...

