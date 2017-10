Pipeline Co. Urges FERC To Override NY Permit Denial

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Constitution Pipeline Co. LLC on Wednesday urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to overrule New York's denial of a Clean Water Act permit for a $683 million natural gas pipeline, arguing the state had waived its authority by blowing a one-year statutory deadline to act on the permit request.



The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's April 2016 denial of a CWA Section 401 water quality permit for the project, approved by FERC in 2014, came nearly three years after Constitution initially applied for the...

