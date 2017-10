Ex-HSBC Exec Defends Actions Over $3.5B Forex Deal

Law360, New York (October 12, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A former HSBC foreign currency exchange executive took the witness stand in his own defense for a second day on Thursday in Brooklyn federal court, giving jurors his own version of events surrounding a $3.5 billion forex deal for oil and gas developer Cairn Energy PLC that prosecutors claim was fraudulent.



Prosecutors have charged Mark Johnson, 51, and former HSBC forex trader Stuart Scott, 45, with wire fraud and conspiracy for allegedly front-running a deal to flip $3.5 billion for British pounds sterling by aggressively trading...

