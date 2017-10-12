Calif. Bans Employers From Asking About Salary History

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- California employers can no longer ask prospective workers about their salary history under a new law Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Thursday that supporters say will help close the gender wage gap.



The law prohibits all employers — including state and local governments — from seeking salary history information about an applicant, either personally or through an intermediary. Employers will also be required to provide applicants with a pay scale for the relevant position upon request.



"The practice of seeking or requiring the salary history of...

