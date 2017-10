Hepatitis Victim Had Costco Berry Blend In Home, Jury Told

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a woman who was killed by hepatitis A told a California jury on Thursday that she and her sister found two bags of the Costco-sold organic berry blend linked to a hepatitis outbreak in their mother’s refrigerator and freezer after she was hospitalized.



During the third day of the trial before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Shepard Wiley, plaintiff Darla Schelitzche took the stand to testify in support of the allegation levied by herself and her five siblings: that Costco, Oregon food...

