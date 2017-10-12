Diamond Resorts Says Time-Share Service Misled Customers

By Carolina Bolado

Law360, Miami (October 13, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Hospitality company Diamond Resorts International Inc. has sued time-share cancellation service Orlando Ventures Inc., accusing the company of misleading and drawing away its customers by convincing them to cancel their time-share contracts with Diamond.

In the suit, filed last month in Florida state court but removed Thursday to federal court, DRI says Orlando Ventures, its president William Howell and attorney Allan Campbell target time-share owners and convince them to stop making payments on their time-share contracts and cancel their agreements entirely.

The defendants convince the time-share...
Case Title

Diamond Resorts International, Inc. et al v. Orlando Ventures, Inc. et al


Case Number

6:17-cv-01771

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

370(Other Fraud)

Judge

Senior Judge G. Kendall Sharp

Date Filed

October 12, 2017

