Eliquis MDL Sees 24 Suits Trimmed Due To Forum Rule

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed 20 suits against Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., wiping out the bulk of what remains of multidistrict litigation alleging that the companies didn’t warn consumers of the risks associated with the blood thinner Eliquis, saying they can’t be sent back to state court.



These dismissals come the day after U.S. District Judge Denise Cote dropped four suits that had originally been filed in Delaware state court in July, which were quickly removed by Pfizer and Bristol-Myers to...

To view the full article, register now.