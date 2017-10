7th Circ. Affirms Coverage Excluded For $24M Overdraft Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (October 12, 2017, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed that a Chubb Ltd. insurer doesn't have to cover BancorpSouth Inc.'s $24.5 million settlement of class claims that the bank rigged checking accounts to unfairly charge overdraft fees, agreeing with a lower court that an exclusion for claims related to fees bars coverage.



A three-judge panel of the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker properly concluded that Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. had no duty to defend or indemnify BancorpSouth on the basis that the underlying claims...

To view the full article, register now.