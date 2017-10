Bayer Inks €5.9B Divestiture Amid Scrutiny Of Monsanto Buy

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT) -- German drug and chemical maker Bayer AG said Friday it will divest portions of its seeds and herbicides businesses in a €5.9 billion ($6.96 billion) sale to BASF SE, as it looks to ease regulatory concerns with its planned takeover of U.S.-based Monsanto Co.



The all-cash deal will see BASF pick up Bayer’s global glufosinate-ammonium non-selective herbicide business, which uses the Liberty, Basta and Finale brands; and its seed businesses for row crops including canola hybrids in North America, which use the InVigor brand, oilseed rape...

