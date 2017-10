7th Circ. References Sherlock Holmes In Deportation Case

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday referenced a foe of Sherlock Holmes in determining that a Mexican native may not be deemed deportable for his conviction of an Illinois weapons possession law, as it is not equivalent to a federal aggravated felony.



Because pneumatic weapons — such as those used by Holmes foe Sebastian Moran — fall outside the federal definition of "firearms," and Delfino Rodriguez-Contreras was convicted of violating an Illinois law that included the air-based weapons along with those that use explosives, the state law is...

To view the full article, register now.