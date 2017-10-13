Texas High Court Won't Hear Anglo-Dutch Atty Fees Row

By Michelle Casady

Law360, Houston (October 13, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied a bid for review from Anglo-Dutch Petroleum International, which had argued a trial court awarded and lower appellate court wrongly affirmed a “windfall” in interest on attorneys' fees to a lawyer who represented the company in its suit alleging two rivals disclosed confidential information, after Anglo-Dutch successfully appealed a verdict on the fee amount.

In orders released Friday morning, the high court denied Anglo-Dutch's May petition for review, as well as a conditional cross-petition for review that Greenberg Peden...
