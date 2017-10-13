Tech Co. Wins Intelligence Agency's $1B IT Management Deal

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Science and technology company Leidos has won an almost $1 billion contract to provide information technology management services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, according to a statement Thursday.

The contract, which has a five-year ordering period and ceiling of $988 million, was awarded under the NGA’s Information Technology Enterprise Management User Facing Services program. Leidos will assist NGA with special orders and its transition to a common desktop environment.

"This opportunity strengthens our partnership with the NGA and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in...
