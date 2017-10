Citibank's $1.74B Settlement With Lehman Gets Court's OK

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Citibank NA's agreement to return $1.74 billion to the Lehman Brothers estate and cut short a trial over closeout calculations for derivatives trades that went into default after Lehman's collapse is sealed, as the New York bankruptcy judge who oversaw the monthslong trial happily signed the deal on Friday.



The settlement, announced two weeks ago, puts to rest a number of long-running disputes, including allegations lodged by the bankrupt investment bank’s estate and its creditors that Citi used unfair and opportunistic methods to inflate the closeout...

