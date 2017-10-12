General Dynamics, Others Infringed Radio Patent, Suit Says

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics and four other companies have infringed a patent for a radio communication method, Zavala Licensing LLC claimed in five separate suits filed Wednesday and Thursday in Delaware federal court.

Zavala said General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Weboost Electronics LLC, Thales USA Inc., Airspan Networks Inc. and Nextivity Inc. each infringed U.S. Patent Number 6,684,086 with various pieces of radio base station equipment.

“Defendant’s actions complained of herein are causing irreparable harm and monetary damage to plaintiff and will continue to do so unless and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Zavala Licensing LLC v. General Dynamic Mission Systems, Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-01437

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Unassigned Judge

Date Filed

October 12, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular