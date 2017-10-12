General Dynamics, Others Infringed Radio Patent, Suit Says

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- General Dynamics and four other companies have infringed a patent for a radio communication method, Zavala Licensing LLC claimed in five separate suits filed Wednesday and Thursday in Delaware federal court.



Zavala said General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Weboost Electronics LLC, Thales USA Inc., Airspan Networks Inc. and Nextivity Inc. each infringed U.S. Patent Number 6,684,086 with various pieces of radio base station equipment.



“Defendant’s actions complained of herein are causing irreparable harm and monetary damage to plaintiff and will continue to do so unless and...

