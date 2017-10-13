FTC Chief Says Antitrust Enforcers Must Mind IP Rights

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen said Friday that overseas antitrust enforcers are eroding intellectual property rights and that the United States should refrain from following suit, reflecting a conservative position that she has consistently advocated.



Speaking at the Hillsdale College Free Market Forum in The Woodlands, Texas, Ohlhausen said that patent rights play an important role in spurring innovation and help encourage investments in research and development. She said the commission’s current antitrust guidelines for the licensing of intellectual property, which were introduced in 1995 and...

