FTC Chief Says Antitrust Enforcers Must Mind IP Rights

By Matthew Perlman

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen said Friday that overseas antitrust enforcers are eroding intellectual property rights and that the United States should refrain from following suit, reflecting a conservative position that she has consistently advocated.

Speaking at the Hillsdale College Free Market Forum in The Woodlands, Texas, Ohlhausen said that patent rights play an important role in spurring innovation and help encourage investments in research and development. She said the commission’s current antitrust guidelines for the licensing of intellectual property, which were introduced in 1995 and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular