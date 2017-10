Mass. Court Revives Suit Over Surgical Clip Left In Patient

Law360, Los Angeles (October 13, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts appellate panel on Friday revived a suit accusing two doctors of leaving a surgical clip inside a patient’s bladder during a prostate removal surgery, saying the patient credibly alleged negligence so dismissal at this stage of the case was not warranted.



A three-judge Appeals Court panel overturned the dismissal of a suit brought by patient Jeffrey Chandler accusing Drs. Steven Chang and Daniel Welchons of leaving a ligating clip inside his bladder while performing a robot-assisted prostate removal surgery and failing to retrieve it,...

