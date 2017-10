FDA Shuts Down Calif. Dietary Supplement Maker

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge has banned a San Francisco Bay Area-based dietary supplement maker with ties to China and New Jersey from making its products until it complies with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s regulations.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen entered a consent decree of permanent injunction on Friday between the federal government and Custompax Inc. and its owner Cedric Ling, who entered the agreement without admitting or denying the government's allegations.



As a result of the consent decree, Custompax has stopped making supplements...

