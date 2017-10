Texas Panel Says TGI Friday's Drinks Not Protected Speech

Law360, Houston (October 13, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Mark Anthony Brewing Inc.'s bid to sell malt beverages under the TGI Friday's Inc. restaurant brand violated a state alcohol provision and isn't protected commercial speech under the First Amendment, a Texas appeals court held on Friday, reversing a trial court ruling.



The Third Court of Appeals sided with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, writing that because the labels relate to activity unlawful under state law, they aren't protected by the First Amendment.



“The speech at issue here — i.e., Mark Anthony’s use of the TGI...

