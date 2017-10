Polaris Ditches Investor Suit Over Off-Road Vehicle Recalls

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Friday threw out a proposed class action alleging Polaris Industries Inc. concealed the true risks to its business resulting from defects in its off-road vehicles, finding that the investors behind the suit hadn’t backed up their securities fraud claims with any actionable misstatements or omissions.



U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson said the Polaris investors’ 114-page amended complaint had taken issue with “nearly every statement” from the defendants during a roughly year-and-a-half-long period but fell short of establishing that those statements...

