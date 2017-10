Nursing Home’s Med Mal Trial Win Preserved By Ky. Panel

Law360, Los Angeles (October 13, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky appellate panel on Friday affirmed a jury verdict clearing a nursing home of liability in a suit accusing the health care provider of being responsible for a patient’s death, rejecting claims of juror bias and erroneous jury instructions.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld a jury’s verdict in favor of Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in a suit lodged by estate administrator Jerry Stamper accusing the nursing home of failing to prevent a fall suffered by his father, Joseph Stamper, which purportedly led...

