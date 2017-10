9th Circ. Judge Balks At Blue Shield Customers’ Cert. Bid

Law360, San Francisco (October 13, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Blue Shield of California customers urged the Ninth Circuit at a hearing Friday to certify a class of beneficiaries who say the insurer illegally refused to cover residential treatment for mental health disorders, prompting one judge to note that the appellate court “isn’t in the business” of making original certification decisions.



Plaintiffs' attorney Brian King encouraged the panel to reverse a lower court’s denial and certify the class itself. "This court in the first instance isn't in the business of making original certification decisions," Judge Matthew Leitman responded. To...

To view the full article, register now.